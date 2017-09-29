New Report Shows Travel Habits of Generations Z, X, Millennials, Baby Boomers

There's one generation of traveller that's more likely to book a bucket-list vacation than others. And another generation that's more likely to book an outdoor adventure.That's according to a new report which teases out travel habits among Baby Boomers, Generations X and Z.Conducted by Northstar Research Partners for Expedia, the report found a few commonalities, and differences when it comes to the way different generations approach their travel plans.Across all generations, researchers found that while most American travellers (90 percent) look for values and deals, their ultimate priority is activities and experiences over discounts when making their travel plans.But there are other drivers and patterns that are distinct to different age groups.Here's a snapshot:As the youngest of the age groups, Gen Z, the generation born after Millennials, travel an average of 29 days a year. They are outdoor explorers and are guided by the #YOLO philosophy. Despite their young age, they seek out bucket-list trip ideas. More than a third travel for concerts, festivals and sporting events. The biggest expenditure for this generation is the flight -- which takes up a quarter of their budget. They're more likely to skimp on hotels and are more likely to consider alternative accommodations. Predictably, 90 percent of Gen Z travellers said their decisions are driven by social media, with Facebook and Instagram the most influential platforms.Millennials log more travel days than any other generation at 35 days a year. While they share Gen Z travellers' #YOLO philosophy, they prefer all-inclusive, worry-free beach vacations and spa treatments. More than any other generation, 70 percent of Millennials also stayed in a hotel on their last trip. But they also spent less of their budget on hotels than Gen X travellers and Baby Boomers.At 26 days of travel a year, Generation X travels the least of the other generations. The majority of travellers in this age group travel domestically. They're also deal hunters who are more likely to read reviews before making a decision. Their travel preferences: relaxation, sight-seeing vacations and family visits.Boomers travel an average of 27 days a year. More than 67 percent of Boomers are travelling to visit family. Other travel priorities include relaxing and sightseeing vacations, with itineraries filled with museums, historical sites, arts and culture.