New York is Most Popular Destination For Labor Day in US
According to a survey, a quarter of Americans will be marking the unofficial end of summer with a weekend getaway.
Times Square, a popular tourist spot in New York City. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ istock.com/ andreykrav)
When it comes to the final hurrah this summer, New York and Las Vegas are shaping up to be the busiest Labor Day destinations in the US.
That's according to the full-service online travel site Expedia, which also found that about a quarter of Americans will be marking the unofficial end of summer with a weekend getaway.
Labor Day has become one of the busiest travel periods of the summer, with more air travel in 2016 than other mid-year holiday weekends like Memorial Day and Independence Day.
But travellers should not be scared off by the popularity of a destination, say Expedia experts, who point out that while London -- a perennial favorite -- is 35 percent more popular this year, it's also roughly 15 percent less expensive than the year before.
Similarly, Las Vegas is twice as popular this year versus last year, but posting 10 percent cheaper rates.
It's the same story for Reykjavik which may have seen explosive growth in popularity, but is 25 percent cheaper this month than the same period last year.
Travellers looking for a last-minute deal to Paris and Barcelona on Labor Day weekend also stand to save 15 percent.
Here are the most popular US destinations for travel this Labor Day:
1. New York
2. Las Vegas
3. Los Angeles
4. Orlando
5. Chicago
6. Seattle
7. San Francisco
8. Denver
9. Dallas
10. Atlanta
