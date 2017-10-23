New York, Toronto Strike Partnership to Boost Visitor Numbers

New Yorkers will be seeing more ads praising the virtues of Toronto -- known as their safer, smaller mirror image -- while Torontonians will likewise see more promotional ads for travel to New York as part of a new partnership between the two cities.The city-to-city partnership is a first for Toronto's tourism bureau, as well as the first Canadian partnership for New York City, and is aimed at boosting visitor numbers between the two cities.In NYC, ads will appear on bus shelters across all five boroughs beginning Oct. 23 for 8 weeks promoting Toronto.Ads for New York will be featured in Toronto beginning late November, through until Feb. 2018.Throughout the two-year alliance, both cities can expect to see promotional deals like the Air Canada seat sale launched to mark the partnership.One-way fares from New York to Toronto are going for USD$87 one-way, and from Toronto to New York CAD$155 one-way for travel until Feb. 15, 2018."Toronto and New York City are the financial, entertainment and cultural centres of our two nations and this partnership goes a long way to share our big-city experiences with each other's residents and visitors," said Tourism Toronto president and CEO Johanne Belanger in a statement."Both cities are similarly built upon diversity and inclusion and we are proud to showcase that sense of welcome to the world together."Toronto is already the largest source market of visitors from Canada to NYC, while Toronto's biggest source market is New York State. Based on 2016 figures, of the 637,000 visitors from New York State, the greater New York City area accounts for half that total.