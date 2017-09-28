Now Text Friends, Family For Free Aboard This Airline

Passengers flying select Delta Air Lines flights will soon be able to send free text messages from 30,000 feet in the air.Delta has scooped up bragging rights to becoming the first US global carrier to offer free in-flight text messaging to their flyers, beginning October 1.The service will be available via messaging platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.Free messaging will be available on all Delta flights powered by GoGo Air, an in-flight internet provider.Delta's announcement is the latest development for in-flight connectivity this week.Netflix announced plans to extend bandwidth efficiency for mobile devices on airlines around the world beginning next year, to make it more accessible for travelers and improve the viewing experience in-flight.Netflix currently has partnerships with Virgin America, Qantas, Virgin Australia, AeroMexico among others. Details on future airline collaborations have not yet been released.