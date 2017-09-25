Online Travel Site Launches a New Collection of Hotel Recommendations

An online travel site has launched a new collection of edited hotel recommendations that could serve as a good starting point for travellers.Called Collections, travellers in need of inspiration can look up holiday collections for six categories: Beach, Relaxation, Family Fun, Culture and history, shopping and Snow.A list of 10 hotels is curated to represent the best quality and best value deals in each destination.In the Relaxation category, for instance, hotels on Maui island range from $215 to $915 a night.Hotels that fall in the relaxation category are described as the best places for spa getaways, to unwind, and tranquil resorts.If you're looking for a holiday rich in culture and history, Expedia proposes hotels in destinations like New Orleans, Prague, Charleston and Paris, where room rates start at $95 in the curated list of hotels.