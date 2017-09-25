Online Travel Site Launches a New Collection of Hotel Recommendations
Travellers in need of inspiration can look up holiday collections for six categories: Beach, Relaxation, Family Fun, Culture and history, shopping and Snow.
Expedia has launched Collections, a curated list of hotels. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PeopleImages/ Istock.com)
An online travel site has launched a new collection of edited hotel recommendations that could serve as a good starting point for travellers.
Called Collections, travellers in need of inspiration can look up holiday collections for six categories: Beach, Relaxation, Family Fun, Culture and history, shopping and Snow.
A list of 10 hotels is curated to represent the best quality and best value deals in each destination.
In the Relaxation category, for instance, hotels on Maui island range from $215 to $915 a night.
Hotels that fall in the relaxation category are described as the best places for spa getaways, to unwind, and tranquil resorts.
If you're looking for a holiday rich in culture and history, Expedia proposes hotels in destinations like New Orleans, Prague, Charleston and Paris, where room rates start at $95 in the curated list of hotels.
