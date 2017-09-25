GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Online Travel Site Launches a New Collection of Hotel Recommendations

Travellers in need of inspiration can look up holiday collections for six categories: Beach, Relaxation, Family Fun, Culture and history, shopping and Snow.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 25, 2017, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Online Travel Site Launches a New Collection of Hotel Recommendations
Expedia has launched Collections, a curated list of hotels. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PeopleImages/ Istock.com)
An online travel site has launched a new collection of edited hotel recommendations that could serve as a good starting point for travellers.

Called Collections, travellers in need of inspiration can look up holiday collections for six categories: Beach, Relaxation, Family Fun, Culture and history, shopping and Snow.

A list of 10 hotels is curated to represent the best quality and best value deals in each destination.

In the Relaxation category, for instance, hotels on Maui island range from $215 to $915 a night.

Hotels that fall in the relaxation category are described as the best places for spa getaways, to unwind, and tranquil resorts.

If you're looking for a holiday rich in culture and history, Expedia proposes hotels in destinations like New Orleans, Prague, Charleston and Paris, where room rates start at $95 in the curated list of hotels.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES