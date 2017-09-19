Parineeti Chopra's Australia Diaries Will Give You Major Travel Goals
These pictures will make you pack your bags.
Photo courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram
Parineeti Chopra, who was recently appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador in 'Friend of Australia' (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, is currently having a memorable time in Australia.
From enjoying the nightlife of the continental country to exploring the place on cycle and playing with the dolphins, she seems to be making the most of the vacation. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva shared the beautiful moments with her fans.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Here are a few of the pictures Parineeti shared on her Instagram handle.
Enjoying lunch at Watsons Bay Beach Club.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Taking a walk and exploring the city.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Posing with the Koala in Brisbane.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Enjoying the 'unique dining experience with the best views'.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Spotting humpback whales.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Finding happy place with dolphins jumping around you.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Enjoying a scrumptious meal.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Getting to surf.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Trying some exquisite liqueur.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Viewing the city from the 77th floor.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Basking in the beauty of the coast.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
The helicopter ride and witness some breathtaking view.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Getting to know the culture and history.
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Spending a magical evening
Credit: @Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti has become the first Indian woman to be the ambassador of tourism Australia. Before her chef, Sanjeev Kapoor and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle have been honoured as a friend of Australia by their tourism department. The programme has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial long-term friendship with those they regard as unique, positive and influential storytellers.
