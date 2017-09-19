GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Parineeti Chopra's Australia Diaries Will Give You Major Travel Goals

These pictures will make you pack your bags.

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2017, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Parineeti Chopra's Australia Diaries Will Give You Major Travel Goals
Photo courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram
Parineeti Chopra, who was recently appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador in 'Friend of Australia' (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, is currently having a memorable time in Australia.

From enjoying the nightlife of the continental country to exploring the place on cycle and playing with the dolphins, she seems to be making the most of the vacation. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva shared the beautiful moments with her fans.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra

Here are a few of the pictures Parineeti shared on her Instagram handle.

Enjoying lunch at Watsons Bay Beach Club.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Taking a walk and exploring the city.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Posing with the Koala in Brisbane.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra



Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Enjoying the 'unique dining experience with the best views'.


Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Spotting humpback whales.


Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Finding happy place with dolphins jumping around you.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Enjoying a scrumptious meal.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra



Getting to surf.


Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Trying some exquisite liqueur.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Viewing the city from the 77th floor.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Basking in the beauty of the coast.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


The helicopter ride and witness some breathtaking view.

Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Getting to know the culture and history.


Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Spending a magical evening


Credit: @Parineeti Chopra


Parineeti has become the first Indian woman to be the ambassador of tourism Australia. Before her chef, Sanjeev Kapoor and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle have been honoured as a friend of Australia by their tourism department. The programme has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial long-term friendship with those they regard as unique, positive and influential storytellers.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES