Portugal Wins Big at World Travel Awards Europe 2017
Portugal's Madeira was named the leading island destination for the continent.
A general view shows a natural pool at Porto Moniz on Madeira's North coast, Portugal. (Photo courtesy: Reuters/ File Pic)
Portugal has been named Europe's leading travel destination 2017 at an industry event held over the weekend.
Along with snagging one of the most coveted awards at the World Travel Awards Europe gala in St Petersburg, Portugal's Madeira was named the leading island destination for the continent, and The Algarve Europe's best beach destination.
Winners of the World Travel Awards are based the votes of travel professionals, industry leaders and consumer travellers.
A standard vote carries a weighting of one, while verified travel professional votes carry a weighting of two.
In the hotel category, repeat winner Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul was named Europe's leading hotel, while The Peninsula, Paris, was named the leading luxury hotel.
Travellers flying between Europe and the US or Canada may want to book their flight on KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines, which took the title of best European airline to North America.
British Airways took the airline award for best carrier between Europe and Asia.
Winners from the event will go forward to compete in the World Travel Awards Grand Final taking place in Vietnam December 10.
Here's a look at some of the other big winners:
Europe's leading airline 2017: Turkish Airlines
Leading low-cost airlines: Norwegian
Leading airline to Africa: TAP Portugal
Leading airline to Asia: British Airways
Leading airline to North America: KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines
Leading airline to South America: TAP Portugal
Leading hotel: Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul
Leading boutique hotel: Vila Joya, Portugal
Leading tourist attraction: Spike Island, Ireland
Most romantic hotel: Monte Santo Resort, Portugal
Leading city destination: Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Along with snagging one of the most coveted awards at the World Travel Awards Europe gala in St Petersburg, Portugal's Madeira was named the leading island destination for the continent, and The Algarve Europe's best beach destination.
Winners of the World Travel Awards are based the votes of travel professionals, industry leaders and consumer travellers.
A standard vote carries a weighting of one, while verified travel professional votes carry a weighting of two.
In the hotel category, repeat winner Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul was named Europe's leading hotel, while The Peninsula, Paris, was named the leading luxury hotel.
Travellers flying between Europe and the US or Canada may want to book their flight on KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines, which took the title of best European airline to North America.
British Airways took the airline award for best carrier between Europe and Asia.
Winners from the event will go forward to compete in the World Travel Awards Grand Final taking place in Vietnam December 10.
Here's a look at some of the other big winners:
Europe's leading airline 2017: Turkish Airlines
Leading low-cost airlines: Norwegian
Leading airline to Africa: TAP Portugal
Leading airline to Asia: British Airways
Leading airline to North America: KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines
Leading airline to South America: TAP Portugal
Leading hotel: Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul
Leading boutique hotel: Vila Joya, Portugal
Leading tourist attraction: Spike Island, Ireland
Most romantic hotel: Monte Santo Resort, Portugal
Leading city destination: Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Hail Mahatma Gandhi On Gandhi Jayanti
- Dhoni Steals the Show as Players Pose for Selfies Post Series Win
- Bigg Boss 11: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer Sapna Chaudhary
- Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review - Czechmate For SUVs?
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival