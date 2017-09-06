Qatar Now Offers Visa-free Entry to Moroccan Nationals

Qatar has decided to grant Moroccan nationals visa-free entry, the media reported on Wednesday.Qatari Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani made the announcement at a meeting with Moroccan officials on Tuesday, said the daily Le Matin.The decision was conveyed to House of Representatives Speaker Habib El Malki, who heads a Moroccan delegation, representing King Mohammed VI at the inauguration ceremony of Qatar's new Hamad Port, Xinhua reports.Qatar had last month announced that it was exempting the nationals of 80 countries from entry visas. Morocco was not included in the list then.