Record-breaking Thrill Rides Coming to Six Flags Parks in 2018

The world's largest regional theme park company has announced plans to build a pair of record-breaking attractions for their parks in the US, including the world's largest loop roller coaster, and the world's tallest pendulum ride.At Six Flags Great America, which is located between Chicago and Milwaukee, the world's largest loop coaster will make its debut next year, propelling riders both forward and backwards, and spinning riders through a series of 360-degree revolutions with multiple inversions.Riders sit in a "face-off design" so that they're seated back-to-back and face-to-face.Likewise, the ride shows no mercy, as guests are suspended upside down for a "record hang-time."The coaster will stand 100 feet tall.Meanwhile, over at their Los Angeles location, visitors of Six Flags Magic Mountain will get the world's tallest pendulum ride flying thrill-seekers up 17 stories in the air, at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour on a spinning disc.Called CraZanity, the attraction will reach a record-breaking 172 feet in the air, swinging riders higher and higher while also rotating counter-clockwise.The Los Angeles-based theme park also announced plans to remain open all year, 365 days a year, beginning Jan. 1, 2018 to rival other LA attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, which remain open year long.Both attractions will make their debut in 2018.