Ryanair Puts an End to Their Generous Carry-on Baggage Allowance

Ryanair has killed their generous carry-on baggage allowance that permitted travellers to board with two free bags, and announced new baggage policies that will take effect in November.Citing boarding and flight delays due to the stowage of carry-on baggage, the low-cost carrier will be introducing a new baggage policy that will lower the checked baggage fee and raise the size allowance in a move aimed at encouraging passengers to check their bags.As of November, checked baggage fees will drop from €35 to €25, and the bag size allowance will rise from 15kg to 20kg.Exceptions will be made for Priority Boarding customers and Plus passengers, who will be allowed to bring two carry-on bags.Priority Boarding can be purchased for €5 at the time of booking or purchased up to one hour prior to scheduled departure for €6.All other customers will only be allowed one smaller carry-on bag. Second wheelie bags will be placed in the hold.The new policy is effective November 1.Ryanair follows on the heels of rival easyJet, which introduced a "Hands Free" baggage option last week, also touted as a way to reduce cabin baggage and overstuffed overhead bins.Flyers can check their hand luggage -- laptop, handbag or backpack -- at the Bag Drop desk during check-in, where they will be tagged as priority. The bags will be among the first to be delivered at the baggage belt at arrivals.Passengers will be given small plastic bags for their essential items like wallet, passport, keys and mobile phone.