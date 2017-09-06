GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shifting Home? Choose Movers And Packers With Care

Know the things to be kept in mind while selecting your movers and packers.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2017, 7:03 PM IST
Image for representational purpose only (Csondy / Istock.com)
Shifting home can be stressful, so ease your worries with movers and packers who give insurance for your products and who quote the best price, say experts.

Rahul Pillai, CEO, Interem Relocations, suggests:

- Before shifting, always choose the movers and packers that are certified by FIDI, a global alliance of professional international moving and relocation companies.

- Always go for a company which gives insurance to your household products. Usually moving companies offer all inclusive insurance which basically means that the company itself is guaranteeing against any damage that may occur while packing, loading, transporting or unloading. So make sure the company you hire does transit insurance.

- Go with the complete documents. Get everything in writing, be it the quote, commitments given by the mover, promises, terms and conditions, etc.

Hansraj Budhiraja, CEO, AB Sea Container Pvt Ltd, has also shared tips:

- Pre-move survey: Either a physical survey or a video pre-move survey will be the best way to assess the shortlisted companies. That way you can understand the local infrastructure, move process and references which will enable you to further shortlist the moving companies.

- Visit their office: This maybe time consuming but in an event of you not having much clarity, it's worthwhile to drop by at the movers office without any intimation and see for yourself what happens.

- Before choosing the company, do compare their quotes and the services they are providing.
