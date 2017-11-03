Singapore Airlines Launches Private Suites, Double Beds And Swivel Chairs on A380s

From double beds, leather swivel chairs to full-sized closets and vanity counters, the newest suite of offerings from Singapore Airlines aims to close the gap in luxury air travel with its rivals in the Middle East.On Thursday, the Asian carrier pulled back the curtain on the $850 million revamp of their A380s, the double-decker aircraft which boasts the title of the world's largest passenger airliner.The centerpiece of the aircraft's design is undoubtedly its suites, six private apartments tucked at the front of the upper deck cabin, hidden behind sliding doors.Along with a reclining, swivel leather chair, each suite comes with a full-sized closet, 32-inch HD monitor, and full-flat bed dressed in luxury bedding embroidered by French brand Lalique.Of the two lavatories reserved for suite guests, one features a sit-down vanity.Suite customers can slip under the duvet covers in sleeper suits, eyeshades, slippers and socks and refresh themselves using the luxury amenity kits that include Lalique toiletries, perfumes and scented candles.Likewise, meals are served on Wedgwood serviceware, and wine and Champagne served in Lalique crystal glassware.The carrier's newest launch signals an intent to reposition itself as a leader in luxury air travel, currently dominated by wealthy carriers in the Middle East.Etihad famously offers a three-room apartment suite called "The Residence," while Qatar Airways became the first airline to launch a double bed for Business Class.Emirates also invested millions into upgrading their in-flight bar and lounge aboard their A380.Meanwhile, over in Singapore Airlines' business class, seats recline into sun-deck positions for a comfortable in-flight entertainment experience as well as full-flat beds.Taking cues from Qatar Airways, the two center-seats have also been configured so that the center divider can be lowered to form double beds for couples and families.The new cabin launches will be fitted on all 19 of the carrier's A380 fleet, including retrofit work on 14 aircraft which are already in service.The complete roll-out is expected for 2020.Singapore Airlines' A380s currently serve Auckland, Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Zurich.