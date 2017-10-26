Singapore Boasts The World's Most Powerful Passport 2017
The city-state has managed to edge out long-time chart-topper Germany.
The passport index ranks the most powerful passports in the world. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ angeloNZ/ IStock.com)
Singaporeans now hold the most powerful passport in the world, with visa-free access to more countries than any other nation in 2017, according to a new index.
Thanks to new developments with Paraguay, which removed visa requirements for Singaporeans, the city-state has managed to edge out long-time chart-topper Germany, in the newest Passport Index.
"For the first time ever an Asian country has the most powerful passport in the world," said Philippe May, managing director of Arton Capital's Singapore office which developed the index.
"It is a testament of Singapore's inclusive diplomatic relations and effective foreign policy."
Arton Capital is a Canada-based global advisor on residents and citizenship solutions.
After Singapore comes Germany, with visa-free mobility to 158 countries, followed by Sweden and South Korea, which tie for third place with access to 157 countries.
Overall, the index is dominated by European countries.
Meanwhile, authors note the declining power of the US passport, which lost visa-free entry to countries like Turkey and the Central African Republic.
The US is ranked 6th on the list, alongside Canada, Malaysia, and Ireland.
For the index, authors looked at the passports of 193 UN member countries and 6 territories, including Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican.
For the purposes of the report, visa-free travel also includes visas issued on arrival.
Another passport ranking by Henley & Partners published earlier this year named Germany the most powerful world pass.
New Top 10 Passport Power Ranking:
1. 159 - Singapore
2. 158 - Germany
3. 157 - Sweden, South Korea
4. 156 - Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom
5. 155 - Luxemburg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal
6. 154 - Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, United States of America
7. 153 - Austria, Greece, New Zealand
8. 152 - Malta, Czech Republic, Iceland
9. 150 - Hungary
10. 149 - Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia
