Ski Season in North America Gets Into Starting Blocks This Week

This Friday will mark the unofficial start of ski season for North America, with many of the region's most iconic resorts set to open for business.For its season premiere, Canada's Whistler Blackcomb -- the largest ski resort in North America -- will open with three feet of base snow.Here's a look at opening dates for popular ski resorts across the region:Heavenly Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe: November 17Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe region: Wed., November 22Vail Mountain, Colorado; Park City Mountain, Utah, Northstar California Resort's, Lake Tahoe: Thurs., November 23Meanwhile, ski season in France will have staggered starts: While cold temperatures and early snowfall will allow Val Thorens to open Nov. 18, its sister resorts that make up Les 3 Vallées -- the world's largest ski area -- is set to open December 9.