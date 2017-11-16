GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ski Season in North America Gets Into Starting Blocks This Week

Canada's Whistler Blackcomb -- the largest ski resort in North America -- will open with three feet of base snow.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 16, 2017, 9:44 AM IST
Whistler winter village at dusk (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ VisualCommunications/ Istock.com)
This Friday will mark the unofficial start of ski season for North America, with many of the region's most iconic resorts set to open for business.

For its season premiere, Canada's Whistler Blackcomb -- the largest ski resort in North America -- will open with three feet of base snow.

Here's a look at opening dates for popular ski resorts across the region:

Heavenly Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe: November 17

Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe region: Wed., November 22

Vail Mountain, Colorado; Park City Mountain, Utah, Northstar California Resort's, Lake Tahoe: Thurs., November 23

Meanwhile, ski season in France will have staggered starts: While cold temperatures and early snowfall will allow Val Thorens to open Nov. 18, its sister resorts that make up Les 3 Vallées -- the world's largest ski area -- is set to open December 9.
