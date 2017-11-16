Ski Season in North America Gets Into Starting Blocks This Week
Canada's Whistler Blackcomb -- the largest ski resort in North America -- will open with three feet of base snow.
Whistler winter village at dusk (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ VisualCommunications/ Istock.com)
This Friday will mark the unofficial start of ski season for North America, with many of the region's most iconic resorts set to open for business.
For its season premiere, Canada's Whistler Blackcomb -- the largest ski resort in North America -- will open with three feet of base snow.
Here's a look at opening dates for popular ski resorts across the region:
Heavenly Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe: November 17
Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe region: Wed., November 22
Vail Mountain, Colorado; Park City Mountain, Utah, Northstar California Resort's, Lake Tahoe: Thurs., November 23
Meanwhile, ski season in France will have staggered starts: While cold temperatures and early snowfall will allow Val Thorens to open Nov. 18, its sister resorts that make up Les 3 Vallées -- the world's largest ski area -- is set to open December 9.
For its season premiere, Canada's Whistler Blackcomb -- the largest ski resort in North America -- will open with three feet of base snow.
Here's a look at opening dates for popular ski resorts across the region:
Heavenly Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe: November 17
Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Lake Tahoe region: Wed., November 22
Vail Mountain, Colorado; Park City Mountain, Utah, Northstar California Resort's, Lake Tahoe: Thurs., November 23
Meanwhile, ski season in France will have staggered starts: While cold temperatures and early snowfall will allow Val Thorens to open Nov. 18, its sister resorts that make up Les 3 Vallées -- the world's largest ski area -- is set to open December 9.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 16th November 2013: Sachin Tendulkar Bids Adieu to International Cricket
- We Need To Pay Attention To Virat Kohli’s Important Message That Concerns Us All
- 2018 Renault Duster Unveiled, India Launch Soon
- IFFI Row: Shyam Benegal Supports Sujoy Ghosh's Decision to Resign
- New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh