Take a Look at The New Ritz-Carlton Resort on Tropical Malaysian Island

The Ritz-Carlton has opened its newest luxury property in the jungles of Malaysia.Fringed by rainforests, the Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi is designed to blend in with its ocean-front surroundings on Langkawi island.The resort features 70 guest rooms, 15 suites, 29 pool villas, oceanfront bars and three swimming pools.One of the resort's design centerpeices is its locally inspired spa, made up of five floating cocoon-shaped pavilions designed to evoke the intricately woven fish traps used by local fishermen for centuries. Pavilions are connected by an over-water walkway.Activities on the island include guided jungle walks, sunrise and sunset performances of an ancient 'tarian payang' dance on the beach and local night markets.Other facilities include an outdoor tennis court, gym, indoor and outdoor yoga, deep-sea fishing and sailing.