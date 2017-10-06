The Most Affordable Times to Travel to Bucket List Destinations

Bali has emerged the top bucket list destination among TripAdvisor travellers. And now experts at the online travel site have compiled a guide on the most affordable times to visit some of the most popular bucket list destinations around the world.After asking their members to weigh on their biggest travel fantasies, analysts looked at hotel rates across 200 different sites to come up with the best period for booking their dream holiday -- and not breaking the bank.They also took into consideration weather and seasonal restrictions.The most popular bucket list destination cited by many a wistful traveller is Bali, the paradisiacal island in Indonesia.And while the dream may seem far-fetched, TripAdvisor analysts point out that booking in May and June can save visitors up to 52 percent off their hotel room compared to peak season.Here are a few other bucket list destinations and the best times to book:Mauritius Island: Book for September, save up to 51 percentBali: Book in May, June, save 52 percentBora Bora: Book for April, save 38 percentNew York City: Book for March, save 33 percentBotswana: Book in April or October, save up to 32 percentIguazu Falls in Brazil: Book in May, save up to 31 percentTokyo: Book in May, save 21 percentSeychelles: Book in September, save 20 percentHawaii: Book in April, May, September and October, save 20 percent