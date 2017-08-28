These Are The Most Bed Bug-infested Cities in The US

Students preparing to return to college dormitories and last-minute holidaymakers looking to book Labor Day breaks may want to consult a new list ranking the most bed bug-infested cities in the US.Ohio fares poorly, with Cleveland and Cincinnati occupying the top two spots on the list released by exterminator company Terminix. Rounding out the top five spots are Detroit, Las Vegas and Denver.The ranking was compiled by looking at the number of service requests the company received during the first half of 2017.According to Terminix, bed bug infestations have increased significantly since the late 1990s, with increased international travel and insecticide resistance.They're also notoriously difficult to eradicate as they'll hitch rides on clothing, handbags, suitcases and taxis.Before you crawl into bed in these top-ranked cities, look out for reddish-brown blood spots on sheets or mattresses, a strong musty odor, or signs of the creepy-crawlies themselves which are the size, shape and color of an apple seed.Here are the top 20 most bed bug-infested cities in the US:1. Cleveland, Ohio2. Cincinnati, Ohio3. Detroit, Mich.4. Las Vegas, Nev.5. Denver, Colo.6. Houston, Texas7. Phoenix, Ariz.8. Indianapolis, Ind.9. Oklahoma City, Okla.10. Philadelphia, Pa.11. Baltimore, Md.12. Pittsburgh, Pa.13. Washington DC14. Tucson, Ariz.15. San Francisco, Calif.16. St. Louis, Mo.17. Atlanta, Ga.18. Tampa, Fla.19. Memphis, Tenn.20. San Diego, Calif.