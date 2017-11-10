These Are The Most Digitally Savvy Travellers in The World
Indians have emerged the most digitally advanced travellers.
Indian travellers are the most digitally-savvy, according to the results of a new survey. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ MStudioImages/ IStock.com)
India has been crowned the champion in a new list that ranks the country with the most digitally advanced travellers.
In a global survey by travel commerce platform Travelport which polled 11,000 respondents around the world, Indian travellers emerged the most digitally-savvy after analysts looked at the use of digital technologies for travel-related purposes in each country.
For example, more than other nationalities, globetrotters from India are more likely to use their smartphones for both booking and boarding a plane.
Likewise, the majority (82 percent) of Indian travellers agreed that digital boarding passes make travelling easier, compared to the global average of 70 percent.
After India, China and Indonesia round out the podium.
Meanwhile, on a global scale, the survey revealed the importance of peer-to-peer reviews found on sites like TripAdvisor, Expedia and Booking.com, as 81 percent of respondents said they read reviews when researching a trip.
Likewise, three-quarters of travellers said they return the favor and leave reviews themselves.
Meanwhile, a third of respondents said they now use their mobile device to book parts of their trip.
Free Wi-Fi has become less a luxury, more a necessity, and travellers are no longer willing to pay for the service: In the survey, 61 percent of respondents said they avoid hotels that charge for internet connectivity.
And throughout their travels, respondents said they use an average of 16 different categories of apps.
Here are the results of the Digital Traveller Rankings 2017:
1. India
2. China
3. Indonesia
4. Brazil
5. Saudi Arabia
6. Mexico
7. South Africa
8. United Arab Emirates
9. Colombia
10. Italy
The US is ranked 11th, France 13th, Canada 15th and the UK 17th.
In a global survey by travel commerce platform Travelport which polled 11,000 respondents around the world, Indian travellers emerged the most digitally-savvy after analysts looked at the use of digital technologies for travel-related purposes in each country.
For example, more than other nationalities, globetrotters from India are more likely to use their smartphones for both booking and boarding a plane.
Likewise, the majority (82 percent) of Indian travellers agreed that digital boarding passes make travelling easier, compared to the global average of 70 percent.
After India, China and Indonesia round out the podium.
Meanwhile, on a global scale, the survey revealed the importance of peer-to-peer reviews found on sites like TripAdvisor, Expedia and Booking.com, as 81 percent of respondents said they read reviews when researching a trip.
Likewise, three-quarters of travellers said they return the favor and leave reviews themselves.
Meanwhile, a third of respondents said they now use their mobile device to book parts of their trip.
Free Wi-Fi has become less a luxury, more a necessity, and travellers are no longer willing to pay for the service: In the survey, 61 percent of respondents said they avoid hotels that charge for internet connectivity.
And throughout their travels, respondents said they use an average of 16 different categories of apps.
Here are the results of the Digital Traveller Rankings 2017:
1. India
2. China
3. Indonesia
4. Brazil
5. Saudi Arabia
6. Mexico
7. South Africa
8. United Arab Emirates
9. Colombia
10. Italy
The US is ranked 11th, France 13th, Canada 15th and the UK 17th.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni to Play Till 2020 WT20, Feels Former India Star Nehra
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Working Out on Empty Stomach Will Help You Loose Weight Quicker
- Sri Lanka Tests Will Help in Preparing for SA Series, Says Pujara
- Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande Shares a 'Blurry' First Look From Kangana Ranaut-starrer
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced