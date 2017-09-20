GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tibet to Evict Foreign Visitors For 10 Days Next Month

Tibet will close its borders to foreigners, while visitors travelling the country during that period will likewise be required to leave by October 17.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 20, 2017, 4:44 PM IST
Tibet to Evict Foreign Visitors For 10 Days Next Month
Jokhang temple in Lhasa, Tibet. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Hailin Chen)
Travel to Tibet will be closed for 10 days in October for foreign travellers.

Between October 18 and 28, foreign travellers will be barred from entering the country.

Though the Tibet Tourism Bureau has not released an official announcement, several local travel agencies report receiving the notice earlier this month.

The reason for the closure is due to the meeting of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing next month.

During the sensitive, high-level talks, Tibet will close its borders to foreigners, while visitors travelling the country during that period will likewise be required to leave by October 17.

Alternate arrangements should be made with local agencies.
