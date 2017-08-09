Tips on How to Improve Flying Experience

To combat gas and bloating in-flight, avoid greasy foods, dairy products and carbs. To minimize jet lag, try to stay awake on your return flight and take a vitamin C supplement.Those are among some of the recommendations from US talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz, who collaborated with Turkish Airlines for a "Fly Good Feel Good" project that aims to help improve the flying experience.To launch the partnership, Oz boarded a flight from Istanbul to New York over the weekend, offering tips and recommendations to the flight's 300 passengers over the in-flight entertainment system.Content from the flight will also be shown on his show "The Dr Oz Show."Here are a few of his tips:Jet lag- When possible, try to book your arrival time during daylight hours.- The day before your flight, set your watch to the local time of your destination.- If you're traveling eastbound, try to condition your body clock by waking up earlier for a few days before your flight. If you're traveling west, go to bed a little later and sleep a little longer in the mornings.- Eat light on the plane.- Avoid caffeine, carbonated drinks and alcohol in-flight.- Take a vitamin C supplement.- Try to stay awake on your return flight and resist sleep when you arrive. Keep your normal bedtime routine.- Once home, try a herbal tea to help with sleep.- Avoid caffeine a minimum of five hours before going to bed.Gas and bloating- The list of foods to avoid is long if you want to avoid bloating in-flight. Here they are: Carbs, salty foods, fruits, legumes and vegetables which are known to cause gas e.g., broccoli, beans, lentils cabbage, dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt, carbonated drinks, oily foods.- Walk around the airport while waiting for your flight.- Eat and drink slowly. Air enters the digestive system every time your swallow. Swallowing too much air can cause bloating.- Try to take a walk every two hours.Traveling with children- Oz recommends waiting until your baby is at least one month old before flying.- Try booking seats at the front of the aircraft. The reasoning? Boarding your flight last and deplaning first keeps the time you're onboard the aircraft to a minimum.- Try to coordinate your flight time with your child's normal sleeping hours to ensure a smooth journey.- Dress your kids in loose, comfortable clothing, and keep them hydrated throughout the flight.