Tips on How to Improve Flying Experience
Try to stay awake on your return flight and take a vitamin C supplement to avoid jet lag.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ stock_colors/ Istock.com
To combat gas and bloating in-flight, avoid greasy foods, dairy products and carbs. To minimize jet lag, try to stay awake on your return flight and take a vitamin C supplement.
Those are among some of the recommendations from US talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz, who collaborated with Turkish Airlines for a "Fly Good Feel Good" project that aims to help improve the flying experience.
To launch the partnership, Oz boarded a flight from Istanbul to New York over the weekend, offering tips and recommendations to the flight's 300 passengers over the in-flight entertainment system.
Content from the flight will also be shown on his show "The Dr Oz Show."
Here are a few of his tips:
Jet lag
- When possible, try to book your arrival time during daylight hours.
- The day before your flight, set your watch to the local time of your destination.
- If you're traveling eastbound, try to condition your body clock by waking up earlier for a few days before your flight. If you're traveling west, go to bed a little later and sleep a little longer in the mornings.
- Eat light on the plane.
- Avoid caffeine, carbonated drinks and alcohol in-flight.
- Take a vitamin C supplement.
- Try to stay awake on your return flight and resist sleep when you arrive. Keep your normal bedtime routine.
- Once home, try a herbal tea to help with sleep.
- Avoid caffeine a minimum of five hours before going to bed.
Gas and bloating
- The list of foods to avoid is long if you want to avoid bloating in-flight. Here they are: Carbs, salty foods, fruits, legumes and vegetables which are known to cause gas e.g., broccoli, beans, lentils cabbage, dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt, carbonated drinks, oily foods.
- Walk around the airport while waiting for your flight.
- Eat and drink slowly. Air enters the digestive system every time your swallow. Swallowing too much air can cause bloating.
- Try to take a walk every two hours.
Traveling with children
- Oz recommends waiting until your baby is at least one month old before flying.
- Try booking seats at the front of the aircraft. The reasoning? Boarding your flight last and deplaning first keeps the time you're onboard the aircraft to a minimum.
- Try to coordinate your flight time with your child's normal sleeping hours to ensure a smooth journey.
- Dress your kids in loose, comfortable clothing, and keep them hydrated throughout the flight.
Those are among some of the recommendations from US talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz, who collaborated with Turkish Airlines for a "Fly Good Feel Good" project that aims to help improve the flying experience.
To launch the partnership, Oz boarded a flight from Istanbul to New York over the weekend, offering tips and recommendations to the flight's 300 passengers over the in-flight entertainment system.
Content from the flight will also be shown on his show "The Dr Oz Show."
Here are a few of his tips:
Jet lag
- When possible, try to book your arrival time during daylight hours.
- The day before your flight, set your watch to the local time of your destination.
- If you're traveling eastbound, try to condition your body clock by waking up earlier for a few days before your flight. If you're traveling west, go to bed a little later and sleep a little longer in the mornings.
- Eat light on the plane.
- Avoid caffeine, carbonated drinks and alcohol in-flight.
- Take a vitamin C supplement.
- Try to stay awake on your return flight and resist sleep when you arrive. Keep your normal bedtime routine.
- Once home, try a herbal tea to help with sleep.
- Avoid caffeine a minimum of five hours before going to bed.
Gas and bloating
- The list of foods to avoid is long if you want to avoid bloating in-flight. Here they are: Carbs, salty foods, fruits, legumes and vegetables which are known to cause gas e.g., broccoli, beans, lentils cabbage, dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt, carbonated drinks, oily foods.
- Walk around the airport while waiting for your flight.
- Eat and drink slowly. Air enters the digestive system every time your swallow. Swallowing too much air can cause bloating.
- Try to take a walk every two hours.
Traveling with children
- Oz recommends waiting until your baby is at least one month old before flying.
- Try booking seats at the front of the aircraft. The reasoning? Boarding your flight last and deplaning first keeps the time you're onboard the aircraft to a minimum.
- Try to coordinate your flight time with your child's normal sleeping hours to ensure a smooth journey.
- Dress your kids in loose, comfortable clothing, and keep them hydrated throughout the flight.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind
- All New Hyundai Verna First Impressions: Honda City Should Be Scared
- Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City