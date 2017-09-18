Trans-Siberian Railway Extension Could Create Route Linking London to Tokyo

Proposals to extend the Trans-Siberian Railway could pave the way for an epic route that allows passengers to travel from London to Tokyo.The iconic line already boasts the title of world's longest journey on a single train, for its 6,346-mile (10,214 km) route from Moscow to Pyongyang, a trip that runs once a week and takes nearly eight days to complete.But a long-simmering plan first proposed by Japanese investors last fall to connect the Trans-Siberian Railway from Moscow to Japan is now closer to reality, following renewed talks between heads of state at the recently held Eastern Economic Forum.Currently, the Trans-Siberian line ends in Vladivostok, just north of North Korea.But during the forum, President Vladimir Putin alluded to the possibility of building a bridge that would connect Russia's mainland to its eastern-most island Sakhalin.A second bridge would be built to connect Sakhalin to the Japanese island of Hokkaido.The new railway -- which Putin described as a project of a "planetary scale" -- would span 8,400 miles (13,518 km).In theory, the extension means that railway buffs could start their journey in London and reach mainland Europe via a Eurostar train to Paris.From Paris, travelers could take a series of trains until they reach Moscow, the starting point for the Trans-Siberian Railway.The extension would take then take them to Japan's Hokkaido island, where they could ostensibly take a bullet train to Tokyo.