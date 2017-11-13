Travel Trends: Where The World's Richest Travellers Will be Holidaying in 2018

While dream vacations have traditionally been set in sun-soaked, waterfront destinations, the uncharted territory of chillier climes like Iceland, Antarctica and the Arctic will become increasingly enticing for the world's wealthiest travellers.Cold, wintry travel destinations top the charts in a forecast from luxury travel network Virtuoso, which identifies five travel trends predicted to dominate 2018 among its affluent clientele.Travellers who've exhausted the world's most beautiful beaches and resorts will seek out chillier climes, says Virtuoso, like cruises that sail through Alaska, Antarctica and the Arctic. The celestial spectacle of the Northern Lights will also become increasingly popular, as will stays in igloo and frozen hotels.The prediction aligns with Virtuoso's top emerging destinations list, in which Iceland takes the top spot.Here are few other highlights from the Virtuoso 2018 Luxe Report:From swimming with dolphins or manta rays, zip-lining above the jungle canopy or soaking in aerial views through a helicopter tour, wealthy travellers for whom money is no object will be more adventurous this year and step outside their comfort zone.In 2018, families will expand their travel plans to include grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins for family trips that create lifelong memories and strengthen bonds. Cruises and the renting of whole villas in Europe will become increasingly popular.As a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the African safari tops many a bucket list, and that's no exception for the world's rich and famous. Look out for South Africa to become a trendy destination in 2018 as well.For a more authentic experience not found in guidebooks, travelers will seek out activities that bring them closer to the local culture, be it through wine tastings, language classes, or traditional arts and crafts classes.Meanwhile, here are some other key findings from the report:1. Iceland2. Croatia3. Japan4. Cuba5. Portugal1. Multigenerational travel2. Active or adventure trips3. River cruising4. Food and wine travel5. Celebration travel1. Italy2. Iceland3. South Africa4. France5. Australia and New ZealandVirtuoso is an international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel.