UK Airport Seeks to Reunite Lonely Teddies With Owners
The airport has invited children to identify and reclaim their soft toys.
Glasgow Airport hopes its new Teddy Tag will help keep kids and their stuffed companions together. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Wavebreak/ Istock.com)
Hundreds of children separated from their beloved teddy bears are being given the chance to be reunited under an initiative launched by Glasgow Airport on Thursday.
The Scottish airport published a video line-up of its lost teddie collection and invited children to identify and reclaim their soft toys.
"Lost teddies at Glasgow Bearport," read the appeal. "Glasgow Airport is asking the public to paws for a moment and help it reunite lost cuddly toys with their owners."
The airport said they recovered hundreds of soft toys, from "two-foot high blue monsters to tiny cuddlies." To make sure more don't go astray, the airport said it was introducing a "Teddy Tag", given to any child travelling from the airport with a soft toy.
"We're just softies really, and we're doing everything we can to make sure more bears don't get mislaid," it explained. "We can't bear for any more teddies to go missing."
The Scottish airport published a video line-up of its lost teddie collection and invited children to identify and reclaim their soft toys.
"Lost teddies at Glasgow Bearport," read the appeal. "Glasgow Airport is asking the public to paws for a moment and help it reunite lost cuddly toys with their owners."
The airport said they recovered hundreds of soft toys, from "two-foot high blue monsters to tiny cuddlies." To make sure more don't go astray, the airport said it was introducing a "Teddy Tag", given to any child travelling from the airport with a soft toy.
"We're just softies really, and we're doing everything we can to make sure more bears don't get mislaid," it explained. "We can't bear for any more teddies to go missing."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Share Their Winning Formula
- Micromax Canvas Infinity Review: Most Affordable Bezel-Less Smartphone
- ASEAN-India Artists' Camp: Bringing Together Art, Culture and Traditions of 11 Countries
- Tata Nexon Undercuts Maruti Vitara Brezza by Rs 1.5 Lakhs
- Kuldeep Hat-trick Reminds Harbhajan of his Own Achievement