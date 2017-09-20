United to Recreate Inaugural Boeing 747 Flight Before Retiring Iconic Jumbo Jet

The aviation world is currently in the throes of nostalgia, as one of its most iconic aircrafts -- the double-decker Boeing 747 -- approaches its industry-wide retirement.After Eva Air, Singapore Airlines and Qantas, US carrier United Airlines has revealed details on the retirement party they will be throwing to mark the end of an era for the Boeing 747's service.For its final send-off, United Airlines will transport passengers back in time with a farewell flight that recreates its inaugural 747 trip from San Francisco to Honolulu made in 1970.Guests will be greeted by flight attendants in retro uniforms and tuck into a 1970s-inspired in-flight menu. In-flight entertainment will likewise rewind back to the era of bell-bottoms, variety shows, soap operas and disco music.Seats on the jumbo jet's signature upper deck will not be sold, so that all guests can spend time in the iconic space.After a gate celebration, the flight will leave San Francisco at 11 am local time and land at Honolulu International Airport at 2:45 pm local.Delta is also bidding adieu to the Boeing 747s in its fleet and operated its final Tokyo Narita-Honolulu flight route this month.The carrier sent two 747s to Orlando last week to help assist with Hurricane Irma evacuation efforts.Delta expects to retire the remaining 747s in its fleet by the end of the year.Boeing 747s are being retired to the boneyard as obsolete relics of a fast-changing industry, as they get replaced by modernized, more fuel-efficient models like the Dreamliner and Airbus A350.