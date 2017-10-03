US Carriers Issue Travel Waivers For Las Vegas

American carriers have issued waivers for travelers who were booked to fly in and out of Las Vegas following the horrific shooting that killed at least 59 people on Sunday.United Airlines has waived their rebooking fees for flyers who were originally scheduled to fly between October 2 and 6.Rebooking fees will be waived for new flights departing before October 13 as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin or fare class between the same original cities.Likewise, American Airlines is allowing flyers to change their travel dates, though the waiver is a little less flexible.Affected flights must have been originally scheduled to fly October 2-3, and rebooked for travel up to October 6.The route must remain the same and rebooked tickets for the same cabin.Meanwhile, foreign state departments have updated their travel advice pages advising citizens to avoid the affected area in Las Vegas.The shooting also warrants a second look at safety and security recommendations for travel to the US."The possession of firearms and the frequency of violent crime are generally more prevalent in the US than in Canada," reads a Canadian government web page for the US."Within large metropolitan areas, violent crime more commonly occurs in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods, particularly from dusk to dawn, and often involves alcohol and/or drug consumption. Incidents of violent crime are mainly perpetrated by gangs or members of organized crime groups. Incidents of mass shooting receive a lot of media attention, yet account for a very small percentage of all homicide deaths in the country."While violent crime rarely affects tourists, Canadian travelers are advised to be mindful of their surroundings, particularly at night, the advisory continues.An updated British travel advisory likewise summarizes the shooting events in Las Vegas, and reminds its 3.8 million British nationals who visit the country every year to avoid walking through quieter areas alone at night.The advisory also points out that "terrorists are very likely to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners."A dedicated family reunification hotline has been opened in Las Vegas for anyone concerned about individuals who may have been affected. The hotline, valid in the US, is 1-800-536-9488.