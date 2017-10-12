Virgin America to Take Its Final Bow Next Spring

Virgin America will operate its last branded flight on April 24, 2018.The date was announced in an internal memo to staff, which was obtained by aviation intelligence company FlightGlobal.As of April 25, consumers who try to book a flight via Virgin America's website or app will be redirected to Alaskaair.com, the memo reads."Today, we took an important step closer to complete our merger with Virgin America by combining our flight inventories into one," continues the letter.Last year, Alaska Airlines acquired Virgin America in a takeover worth US$4 billion.The decision to adopt Alaska Air Group's brand and logo was reached after 10 months of research in a strategy aimed at appealing to its largely West Coast consumer base.Ahead of its full retirement, Virgin American flight attendant and photographer Molly Choma has been capturing behind-the-scenes moments of flight attendants working in the galley preparing meals, performing safety drills during training, and taking a break during their flight service.The photos are posted on Instagram with the hashtag #TheSecretLifeOfVirgins.