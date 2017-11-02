Virgin Voyages Will be an Adults-only Cruise Ship When it Sets Sail in 2020

When Virgin Voyages lifts anchor in 2020, the new cruise line will be conspicuously absent of running children, hyper tweens and brooding adolescents, sailing as an adults-only leisure experience.During a media event for the laying of the ship's keel at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy this week, Sir Richard Branson revealed that the first of his three Virgin Voyages ships will be restricted to sailors 18 years and older.The decision to create a child-free cruise was driven by the demand for a more elevated, premium experience, developers said, and the cruise package will be sold as a way to escape the responsibilities of parenthood, if only for a few days."Let's face it, even parents could use a holiday from their little ones sometimes," reads the promotional material."To relax, order a glass of wine and dedicate all of their attention to the voyage at hand. That's why we've taken great care to design a place where you, your friends or your significant other can have the best possible experience, sans the unpredictability of kids."British liner P&O Cruises also offers adults-only voyages on three of its ships: the Arcadia, Oriana and Adonia.Collaborators for Branson's first cruise fleet include designers responsible for some of the trendiest travel brands and spaces in the industry, including the Ace Hotels, The Standard High Line and Mondrian Hotels.Inspired by luxurious super yachts, the ship will feature a silvery-grey hull and smoked glass along with Virgin's signature splash of red, be it the tail of the livery's Virgin mermaid or the flag bearing the brand's name.When it comes to accommodations, 86 percent of all cabins will feature a sea terrace and 93 percent an ocean view.The first fleet will be named "Lady Ships" as a play on the British term "your ladyship."Guests can reserve a cabin in advance with a $500 refundable deposit. The first Virgin Voyages cruise ship will be anchored in the home port of Miami and set sail on Caribbean itineraries. The ship can accommodate 2,700 guests and 1,150 crew members.