What You Need to Know About Air Travel This US Labor Day Weekend

If you're flying out of Atlanta, Los Angeles or Chicago over Labor Day weekend, it's probably best to leave a little earlier as the trio of airports are expected to be the busiest hubs in the US that holiday period.Between Wednesday, August 30 and Tuesday, September 5, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport will see the heaviest traffic amongst holidaymakers trying to stretch out the last of their summer holidays, says the group Airlines for America.In fact, this Labor Day weekend will see a projected 16.1 million passengers fly worldwide on US airlines, up five percent from the 15.4 million passengers who flew over the same period last year.To accommodate the growth in demand, airlines have added 133,000 seats a day across their networks.The busiest travel day over the Labor Day weekend will be Friday, September 1, followed by Thursday, August 31 and Monday, September 4."As household wealth increases, ticket prices remain low and airlines large and small continue to grow, consumers are finding it easier and more affordable than ever to get away for personal or family travel," said John Heimlich, A4A chief economist and vice-president.Meanwhile, New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles are shaping up to the be most popular Labor Day destinations in the US, according to full-service travel site Expedia.According to their numbers, summer's final hurrah has become one of the busiest travel periods of the season, with more air travel booked in 2016 than any other mid-year holiday weekend such as Memorial Day and Independence Day.