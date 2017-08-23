GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Where Affluent Holidaymakers Will be Travelling This Fall

Europe dominates the list, with Italy leading the pack.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 23, 2017, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Where Affluent Holidaymakers Will be Travelling This Fall
Venice, Italy (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ArtMarie/ Istock.com)
While most of us return to the grim reality of getting back to school and back to work following the summer holidays, wealthy jet-setters with nothing but time and money on their hands will be travelling to Europe this fall.

As the throngs of tourists thin out at cities across Europe over the final days of August, affluent US holidaymakers will fill the vacuum, according to international luxury travel network Virtuoso, which released a list of the top 10 most popular destinations within their network.

Dominating the list are countries in Europe, with Italy leading the pack.

Predictably, warm-weather destinations like South Africa, Mexico and Australia also cracked the top 10 list.

The Netherland and Germany are also proving popular among the river-cruising crowd, who are looking ahead at the Christmas markets.

Here are the top 10 most popular fall and holiday travel destinations for US travellers based on bookings:

1. Italy

2. United Kingdom

3. France

4. South Africa

5. Spain

6. Mexico

7. Australia

8. Netherlands

9. Germany

10. China
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.