Where to Travel in 2018 if You're on a Budget
A look at some of the cheapest international and domestic destinations this year.
La Paz, Bolivia (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ istock.com/ padchas)
The rise of ultra-low-budget airlines and new flight classes like basic coach herald an even more affordable year for air travel in 2018, says online travel agent Hipmunk, and they have the fares to prove it.
After comparing the average price for flight bookings departing the US in 2017 and 2018, Hipmunk estimates that international booking prices have dropped six percent in 2018 compared to last year.
Likewise, the average price of domestic flights have dropped up to 18 percent for US travelers.
For budget-conscious travelers already looking forward to planning out their escapades for 2018, here's a look at some of the cheapest international and domestic destinations this year:
International destinations from the US:
La Paz, Bolivia, average airfare in 2018: $737, -26 percent change from 2017
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, $816, -24 percent change from 2017
Nice, France $1,231, -19 percent change from 2017
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, $1,051, -19 percent change from 2017
Bergen, Norway, $790, -16 percent change from 2017
Phuket, Thailand, $1,028, -14 percent change from 2017
Frankfurt, Germany, $1,036, -14 percent change from 2017
Rome, Italy, $917, 12 percent change from 2017
London, England, $762, -11 percent change from 2017
Copenhagen, Denmark, $751, -11 percent change from 2017
Cheap domestic destinations 2018:
Atlanta, GA, $250, -18 percent change 2017
Key West, FL, $475, -16 percent change from 2017
San Antonio, TX, $340, -16 percent change from 2017
Washington DC, $333, -15 percent change from 2017
Richmond, VA, $390, -13 percent change from 2017
Cincinnati, OH, $347, -13 percent change from 2017
Minneapolis, MN, $289, -13 percent change from 2017
Reno, NV, $426, -13 percent change from 2017
New York City, NY, $299, -12 percent change from 2017
Albuquerque, NM, $341, -11 percent change from 2017
