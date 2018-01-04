Where to Travel in 2018 if You're on a Budget

The rise of ultra-low-budget airlines and new flight classes like basic coach herald an even more affordable year for air travel in 2018, says online travel agent Hipmunk, and they have the fares to prove it.After comparing the average price for flight bookings departing the US in 2017 and 2018, Hipmunk estimates that international booking prices have dropped six percent in 2018 compared to last year.Likewise, the average price of domestic flights have dropped up to 18 percent for US travelers.For budget-conscious travelers already looking forward to planning out their escapades for 2018, here's a look at some of the cheapest international and domestic destinations this year:International destinations from the US:La Paz, Bolivia, average airfare in 2018: $737, -26 percent change from 2017Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, $816, -24 percent change from 2017Nice, France $1,231, -19 percent change from 2017Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, $1,051, -19 percent change from 2017Bergen, Norway, $790, -16 percent change from 2017Phuket, Thailand, $1,028, -14 percent change from 2017Frankfurt, Germany, $1,036, -14 percent change from 2017Rome, Italy, $917, 12 percent change from 2017London, England, $762, -11 percent change from 2017Copenhagen, Denmark, $751, -11 percent change from 2017Cheap domestic destinations 2018:Atlanta, GA, $250, -18 percent change 2017Key West, FL, $475, -16 percent change from 2017San Antonio, TX, $340, -16 percent change from 2017Washington DC, $333, -15 percent change from 2017Richmond, VA, $390, -13 percent change from 2017Cincinnati, OH, $347, -13 percent change from 2017Minneapolis, MN, $289, -13 percent change from 2017Reno, NV, $426, -13 percent change from 2017New York City, NY, $299, -12 percent change from 2017Albuquerque, NM, $341, -11 percent change from 2017