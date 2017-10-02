Wizarding World of Harry Potter Gets Its First Christmas Make-over
A festive light projection featuring animated characters dancing to music will illuminate Hogwarts castle.
Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Universal Studios Hollywood)
Universal Studios Hollywood is doubling up on magic this holiday season with a new Harry Potter Christmas experience, the first holiday-themed program for the wizarding world since it opened.
For the holiday season, a festive light projection featuring animated characters dancing to music will illuminate Hogwarts castle, while Hogsmeade village will turn up the charm with festive decorations.
Hogwarts students who make up the a cappella Frog Choir will serenade visitors with holiday songs.
Wintry, Christmas-themed fare will appear on dining menus including a hot rendition of Butterbeer.
And a new selection of Christmas ornaments emblazoned with Hogwarts crest and mascots, and collectible snow globes, tree toppers and garlands will also be available throughout the holiday season.
"Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" opens Nov. 24 and runs until Jan. 7, 2018.
