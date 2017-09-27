GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
World Tourism Day 2017 Is All About Travel, Fun, Respect

World Tourism Day 2017 is focused on Sustainable Tourism.

Updated:September 27, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
World Tourism Day 2017 Is All About Travel, Fun, Respect
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ franckreporter/ Istock.com)
September 27th is celebrated as the World Tourism Day to mark the day on which the statutes of World Tourism Organization (WTO) were incorporated in the year 1980.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is a body that promotes responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

The World Tourism Day 2017 sends the message to travel, enjoy and respect the culture and the people of the places we are visiting. The travellers are encouraged to make tourism a recreational activity by mutually respecting the global community as a whole and pave way to economic development of the world via Tourism.




World Tourism Day 2017 is focused on Sustainable Tourism. This year’s theme is based on exploring the contribution of tourism to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

As per UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai, “Last year alone, 1.235 million travellers crossed international borders in one single year. By 2030, this 1.2 billion will become 1.8 billion. The question, as we celebrate World Tourism Day 2017, is how we can enable this powerful global transformative force, these 1.8 billion opportunities, to contribute to make this world a better place and to advance sustainable development in all its three pillars. This World Tourism Day, whenever you travel, wherever you travel, remember to respect nature, respect culture and respect your host.”

Here is a look at the beautiful messages shared on Twitter to mark the World Tourism Day:






















PM Narendra Modi invited the whole world to come and discover the beauty of India:




While the Ministry of Culture collated the Phenomenal Experience called India in this short video!




And here’s the one that sums up what travelling means to the travellers that travel across the globe to satiate their wanderlust:



