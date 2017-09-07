World's First Vegan Cruise to Set Sail This Month

In what's being called a world first, a vegan ocean cruise is set to sail the high seas later this month, where guests will learn how to make vegan toothpaste, vegan cheese, and practice yoga against the backdrop of the Norwegian fjords.Cruise and Maritime Voyages has created a plant-based, meat-free cruise itinerary in response to the increasingly popular Instagram and Pinterest lifestyle.Between the stunning setting of cascading waterfalls, lush, green coastlines, dramatic fjords and plant-based fruits, vegetables and legumes that will make up the menu, the trip promises to be a highly photogenic one, tailor-made for the snap-happy Instagrammer.Along with the 100 percent vegan menu, onboard activities will include vegan workshops, Pilates, yoga, and guest speakers that include a physician, dietitian, psychologist and TV host for the Animal Planet channel, Wendy Turner Webster.The cruise takes place aboard the newly refitted Columbus liner, which was renovated to include 150 solo cabins -- another Millennial-friendly move.Total capacity is 1,400 passengers.Other features and amenities include seven lounges and bars, two specialty coffee and tea shops, Dome Observatory, Nightclub and Palladium Show Lounge and library.The seven-day cruise lifts anchor from London on September 25.For health-conscious cruisers who need their animal-based protein, however, MSC Cruises offers a wellness -themed cruise with Technogym at the end of October that features a personalized fitness program, health assessment, and healthy food and drink options.