World's Largest, Game-changing Cruise Ship to Feature Facial Recognition Technology

When the largest cruise ship in the world lifts anchor next spring, it will also bring to sea a slew of game-changing innovations in cruising, including facial recognition technology, mobile check-in and a sprawling two-level family suite that comes with a personal butler.Royal Caribbean's 25th ship, Symphony of the Seas, is set to make her maiden voyage next April when it will steal the title of world's largest cruise liner from sister ship Harmony of the Seas.With 2,774 staterooms and 16 guest decks, the behemoth vessel will have a capacity of 5,500 guests.One of the biggest technological advancements cruisers will notice right away is a redesigned check-in experience that will eliminate lines and bypass the counter.Guests will be able to get a head-start by checking in on a new mobile app from home.They can also upload a selfie to create a profile that will be used in facial recognition technology.Here's a snapshot of other innovative new features:The two-level suite takes family fun to a new level. Spanning 1,346 square feet, the floating apartment includes an en-suite slide that connects the kids' bedroom to the living room floor below. A floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall is sure to score big points with younger kids, while an air hockey table and hidden nooks for reading or chilling will appeal to tweens and teens.A 3D movie theater and entertainment space also comes with a popcorn machine and video game library.For the adults, a full-size whirlpool offers sweeping views of the ocean, and a personal "Royal Genie" butler, who can be called upon for additional requests.The family suite can sleep up to eight people in two bedrooms.Along with the cruise line's signature culinary offerings like Jamie Oliver's Jamie's Italian, American and Japanese fare, Symphony of the Seas will introduce a new seafood restaurant and oyster bar, as well as a Mexican eatery that will serve made-to-order tacos and burritos.A new addition to their "Boardwalk" neighborhood will be a sports bar and arcade that will feature 30 big-screen TVS, games like Ms. Pacman, Star Wars Battle Pod and Ice Skee-ball. Kids can ride the tallest slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss, while the AcquaTheater is where guests can watch high-diving aerial performances and aquatic acrobatics. The ship will also premiere an original Royal Caribbean show which traces the evolution of air travel in an historical satire.The Symphony of the Seas will set sail April 28 for a European tour, before making Miami her year-round home, sailing to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.