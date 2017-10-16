GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
World's Longest Zip Line to Open in UAE Desert

The zip line will propel riders off the UAE's highest mountain peak, Jebel Jais, which stands nearly 2,000 m above sea level.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 16, 2017, 10:18 AM IST
Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaima, UAE (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ rejiparayil/ IStock.com)
A new record-breaking zip line is slated to open in December that will send thrill-seekers flying high over the Emirati desert.

Though developers Toro Verde are keeping the exact length of the zip line a closely guarded secret, they promise that their zip line will exceed the current titleholder, "The Monster" in Puerto Rico, which spans 2,200 m.

Set to open in the United Arab Emirates' northernmost emirate Ras Al Khaimah, the zip line will propel riders off the UAE's highest mountain peak, Jebel Jais, which stands nearly 2,000 m (6,561 feet) above sea level.

The attraction aims to make Ras Al Khaimah a destination for adventure travel in the Middle East.

The zip line is also touted as an eco-friendly ride, as it will be powered by solar energy and made with locally-sourced natural materials.
