World's 'Unluckiest' Flight 666 Makes Final Flight to HEL on Friday The 13th

This flight was the 21st time it has coincided with the unluckiest day of the year in the 11 years that Finnair has operated the flight.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 13, 2017, 7:33 PM IST
Finnair (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ AIRBUS SAS 2009)
Passengers boarded the world's 'unluckiest' flight, numbered 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th, for the last time.

In an unfortunate and sinister series of coincidences, travellers flying between Copenhagen and Helsinki, Finland boarded a Finnair flight numbered AY666 to the airport code HEL, on Friday, October 13.

Apparently, the trip to HEL is relatively short, as the flight departed at 13:18 and was scheduled to land at 15:48.

Friday's flight is the 21st time it has coincided with the unluckiest day of the year in the 11 years that Finnair has operated the flight.

But Finnair says they are retiring the ominous flight number as part of a new renumbering overhaul.
