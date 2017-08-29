Travelling Over Thanksgiving? You'll Want to Start Looking at Flights Now

If you're planning to get away over US Thanksgiving, now is the time to book your flight.That's according to online travel site Expedia, which found that forward-thinking travellers can save up to 30 percent off their airfare if they book their flight two to three months in advance.Those who waited until the last minute -- up to six days out -- paid more than 20 percent above the average ticket price last year, while those who booked ahead of time saw savings of up to 10 percent.This year, the optimal window to book and save for travel this Thanksgiving runs now through until September 23.According to Expedia's 2016 flight data, the cheapest time to book Christmas travel last year was 14 to 20 days out, when travellers shaved a modest five percent off their airfare. Fliers who waited until the last minute paid more than 15 percent above the average ticket price.Meanwhile, savvy and flexible travellers who have been waiting patiently for the shoulder season to take their holidays stand to save as much as 20 percent on travel to Europe and Asia during the months of September through to November.Here are the destinations where travellers can find fall savings:France, China, Philippines: 20 percent savingsGreece, Austria, Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, India: 15 percentItaly, Portugal, UK, Australia: 10 percent