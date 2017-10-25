GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Travis Scott Confirms Nike Collaboration

The rapper, who has been dropping hints about a project with the sportswear giant for some time, unveiled the news on Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself on stage, wearing a pair of Nike kicks.

IANS

Updated:October 25, 2017, 7:33 PM IST
(Image: Travis Scott / AP)
Travis Scott has finally revealed the details of his upcoming collaboration with Nike.

The rapper, who has been dropping hints about a project with the sportswear giant for some time, unveiled the news on Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself on stage, wearing a pair of Nike kicks. Judging by the image caption, which read "WORK-IN-PROGRESS #af1 #teamnike," he appears to be putting his stamp on the brand's famous Air Force 1 shoe.

No further details about the collaboration have been announced just yet, but as Harper's Bazaar reports, an image of the star wearing an unreleased Air Force 1 shoe allegedly named ‘Cactus Jack' over the summer are fueling rumors that the project could feature more than one style.

Either way, the partnership is a logical one, given that Scott has teamed up with the brand before, starring in its VaporMax footwear campaign last May.

The news marks Nike's latest big-name collaboration in a string of recent partnerships -- over the course of this year, the brand has joined forces with ex-Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, micro-mill London Cloth Company, Comme des Garcons and Chinese tennis star Li Na.
