Trendy Lingerie Essentials For A Bride's Trousseau

Lingerie holds a special place in the bridal trousseau. Include strapless and multiway bras, but invest time to find the right bra fit, say, experts.Shweta Verma, Head of Marketing, Triumph India and Sri Lanka, and Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Design Lingerie, Swim and Active at British fashion brand Marks & Spencer, jot down some essentials.These bras are a must-have in your wardrobe as they give the ultimate wearing comfort all day and a seamless appearance. The super smooth cups are invisible under your shirts and tight-fitting tops, while the light and soft padding provides modest support for a perfectly shaped look. These are a good choice for both Indian and western outfits as they come in a variety of colours and styles, prints and even lace.From sexy strapless and demi cups, to push-up bras, party bras are an essential part of your trousseau as they go with plunging necklines to backless dresses.If you want to enhance your cleavage for a low-neck top or dress, a push-up bra is a must. Fordresses wear a strapless bra (in a push-up variety if need be). A multi-strap bra is another great option as it goes with a variety of dress styles, such as halter necks. Deep-back or backless outfits are best matched with a backless bra or one with transparent back straps for the ultimate glam factor.* A variety of briefs: Most women tend to igno a e the importance of different briefs necessary for certain style of outfits. Usually, a single kind of brief is not suitable for all types of dresses. A seamless 'invisible' brief is a must in your wedding trousseau. A perfect choice for fitted dresses that can be worn for your engagement, cocktail party, or for any post-wedding outings. For something seductive, yet classy, opt for a tanga brief.These offer a little more coverage and are super comfortable to wear as compared to a G-string, yet have slim sides. Don't forget to pack some comfortable cotton briefs for everyday wear.* Shapewear: If you want to have smooth curves under form fitting dresses and skirts, then it is a good idea to invest in some shapewear. There are different types of shapewear available depending on the problem areas you are trying to address, giving you a shaping effect that will make you look as sexy as you feel. High-waist briefs are a great option for every-day use as they give you a sleek look on the waist and hips as well as a flattering effect to your tummy.Long-leg briefs give a shaping effect to the thigh as well as hips. For an overall flattering effect, you can opt for a body-dress or body-suit.* You should take the dress or outfit in to the fitting with you, this way you can ensure the perfect fit and make sure the bra can't be seen under clothing.* This season, you have the option to embrace a seasonal colour palette of indigo, navy, black and berry in on trend fabrics of lace, velvet and silk, or for a more discreet look, look to sumptuously soft, plush and supportive lingerie in discreet white and nude colours that create a great foundation.