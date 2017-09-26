Try Mix-match Of Jewellery For New Look

Mixing and matching jewellery pieces can give you a different look. Try layering bracelets or wearing yellow gold and white gold rings together, suggest experts.Shehzad Zaveri, Creative Director at jewellery brand Minawala and Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Director at Sonal's Bijoux and Adawna, have listed a few combinations:Try to mix jewellery by varying thickness and size. Bracelets can be layered by wearing thin bracelets with thicker pieces. On the other hand, necklaces can be layered by wearing long ones with short neckpieces.Wear yellow gold and white gold rings together. You can also choose a statement necklace in rose gold while keeping your white gold earrings simple and match your bracelet with the necklace. Put some thought while mixing gold tones so the entire look is visually appealing.Break the monotony by wearing jewels that have colorful hues. Never be afraid to blend in colored stones in the sea of diamond and gold necklaces. It will enhance and make your jewellery look interesting and fashionable.To add some variety to your look, combine chunky jewellery with dainty, thin ones. Pair a thin gold chain with a small pearl pendant with a strand of large chunky pearls or create a bold look by layering several heavy, chunky statement necklaces.One important lesson about mix and match jewellery is to find a centerpiece and accessorize from it. A centerpiece is usually the one piece of jewellery that stands out the most. It can be a chunky necklace or a large ring.A trendy and modern way of wearing jewellery can be mix and match of metals. Be it silver, rose-gold, copper or white gold jewellery. Start wearing gold rings and silver rings together, and go for a more advanced way of wearing them on bracelets and necklaces. Update metals by incorporating beads and pearls into layers.