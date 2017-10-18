Try Some Muted Shades This Autumn-Winter

In preparation for winter, revive your wardrobe with a fresh whiff of rich fabrics and classic footwear to keep yourself in line with the latest fashion but don't forget to indulge in muted and autumnal shades apparels to enhance the sharp and robust look, say experts.Akshay Narvekar, Founder of Bombay Shirt Company, Ishaan Sachdeva, Director of Alberto Torresi and Tabby Bhatia, Director of Voganow.com doles out tips on how to remain fashionable with muted shades the coming season.- Tattersall check shirts in subtle shades of olive green, pale blue and grey are great options for casual evenings. These patterns are timeless and render a dynamic yet sophisticated look.- A denim shirt in retro print with polo collar is another trending style for autumn-winter '17. Denim adds a relaxed yet chic look to one's appearance and gives a breezy feel when teamed with earthy coloured or olive green chinos.- High top leather sneakers in classic tones of tan, blue, black, wine and burgundy are quite in vogue and look on top of the fashion when teamed with slim fit denims and mock layered zippers.- Bryce Chelsea boots in suede leather in tones of earthy brown is yet another promising style which replenishes iconic style statement when teamed with denims and biker jackets crafted in premium leather.- Also, when it comes to boots, ankle boots in classic hues of blacks and dark browns add an absolute panache and boasts street style look if paired with ribbed jeans and baggy knitted pullover.- White sneakers or slip-ons in plimsolls are one of the hot trending styles noticed among young generation these days. This shoe style is considered to be one of the most versatile styles apt for casual day out and parties and goes perfectly well both with semi casual and semi-formal outfits.