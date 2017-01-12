Try These Home Remedies And Say Goodbye to Cracked Heels

During winter, we apply lotions and creams to our hands, neck and face but miss out the most important part, the feet, thus causing cracked heels. Give your feet an oil massage and apply glycerine and rose water, says an expert.

Monica Sood, Managing Director, beauty brand TBC by Nature, has shared some easy hacks to keep our feet and heels soft and tender this winter.

Oil massage: Oils are the best natural moisturisers, not only for your dry feet but also for your skin anywhere. You can either use any hydrogenated oil alone or mix them to get added benefits of their different components.

Glycerine-rosewater remedy: Glycerine is one of the best moisturisers that one can imagine. Applying glycerine on cracked heels can accelerate the healing process as well. Blend together one tablespoon of glycerine with two teaspoons of rosewater and half a tea spoon of freshly extracted lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your heels and wear a pair of clean socks. You should follow this remedy just before you turn in for the night. It can give you smooth and soft heels without any cracks.

Oatmeal-jojoba oil remedy: Another good exfoliating foot mask can be made using ground oatmeal and jojoba oil. Grind up a tablespoon of oatmeal in your blender, pour it into a bowl and add jojoba oil to create a thick paste. Massage this into the damaged skin on your feet, and put your feet up for half an hour. When the time is up, rinse your feet with cool water.

Rice flour scrub for cracked heels: Not exfoliating your feet is also a reason for dry and cracked heels. So, exfoliating them is also necessary. Rice flour is best exfoliating scrub you can make for your feet at home. Mix one table spoon of rice flour with two table spoon of honey and one table spoon of lemon juice. Mix the scrub well and scrub your feet gently for 10 minutes. If you have serious cracking then soak your feet in warm water for 15 minutes before scrubbing.

Herbal neem and tulsi remedy: And now an Ayurvedic remedy for cracked heels which has been used since decades in India. Use the anti fungal and anti bacterial margosa leaves or neem leaves, when mixed with the turmeric, can do wonders to give you soft and smooth heels. This easy home - made remedy is particularly good for bleeding heels.

Milk and honey exfoliate for cracked heels: When you lack in taking proper care of your feet, this may result in cracked heels. Therefore, it's essential to follow a daily regime of cleansing and moisturizing your heels and a weekly regimen of exfoliating them during winters. If you already have cracked heels, exfoliate them daily by using milk and honey and moisturize them till they are cured completely.

Fruit mask for healing cracked heels: Fruits have many enzymes and other miraculous components. They can even make you get rid of your cracked heels. You just need to pick certain fruits like banana, pineapple, avocado, papaya and mash them to massage your feet during winters. Banana and papaya are the best options as you can mash them easily. Rub them alone or make this fruit mixture.