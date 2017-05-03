Uber Launches Food Delivery Service In India

Delivering food to consumers under a different brand name, cab-hailing service Uber on Tuesday launched UberEATS in India, with Mumbai being the first city where the service will go live.

"The introduction of UberEATS in India, with Mumbai as the first city, is a major step in our global expansion and showcases our commitment to the region," said Bhavik Rathod, Head of UberEATS India, in a statement.

UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles, US, and launched as a separate application in Toronto, Canada, in December 2015.

"As we have expanded UberEATS, we have been building the technology to make food delivery at the push of a button easy wherever you are -- whether it is at home or the park, in Mumbai or San Francisco," added Kartik Murthy, Product Manager, UberEATS.

UberEATS has been launched in Mumbai in partnership with more than 200 restaurant partners.

Users will have to download the app, select the address where they would like their meals delivered and browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to place their order.

The payment can be made through PayTM. Users can also get updates as their order is prepared and watch in realtime as the meal is delivered to their location.