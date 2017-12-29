Ultra-Violet Hues: Trending Colour Code For Men

Ditch basic colours like black, red and blue for your wardrobe, and try ultra-violet. Invest in a bomber leather jacket in ultra-violet or team a woven detailed leather duffle bag with your formal suits, suggest experts.Akshay Narvekar, Founder at Bombay Shirt Company, Tabby Bhatia, Director at Voganow.com and Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi, have listed the latest fashion ideas for men:* Classic combination of white and ultra-violet works best in gingham checks or pinstripes when it comes to formal office wear. These shirts are apt for formal meetings and give a sharp yet sophisticated look.* A two toned, matte finished shirt in vivid purple is another wise option to opt for a casual evening look or night parties with family or friends. The dobby weave texture gives a rich look to one's appearance; further highlighting the detailed cuff, placket and collar.* A bomber leather jacket in ultra-violet teamed with white t-shirt and black denims can enhance a sharp yet robust look during a night bonfire gathering with friends.* To suit the corporate look for those who travel a lot for work, a woven detailed leather duffle bag in ultra-violet with hand finishing detailing is a must-have for rendering a dynamic airport look. Be it a formal suit or casual denims and crisp shirts, duffle bags look best with both outfits.* Funky high-top sneakers in ultra-violet can give a phenomenal street style look when teamed with a muted shade zipper and light blue denims.* Boat style shoes or loafers in suede leather in vivid purple tone are the best option for those going for a casual day out, movie or lunch date. Loafers when paired with chinos in pastel shades and crisp linen shirt or t-shirts give one a brilliant style statement on weekends.