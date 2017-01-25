Understand Your Face While Choosing Sunglasses

New Delhi: Different people look for different factors while selecting a new pair of sunglasses For some eye protection is the top priority while for others it is style and appearance that takes an upper hand but whatever is the case, always opt for the one that suits your face.

I. Rahumathullah, Managing Director, Maui Jim India, says that a little more understanding about your face shape and how sunglasses can be chosen to complement it can make a huge difference to your appearance.

* For a round face: If you have a round face akin to that of Emma Stone or Mila Kunis, rectangular frame works best for you. Round faces have an equal width and length and rectangular frames tend to make them appear longer, thus off-setting the appearance of roundness to some degree. The rectangular shape also enables your face to look slimmer than it actually is by providing the right contrast and shifting the focus from your facial shape.

* For a rectangular face: Go for rimless aviator frames as it may be the best bet for a longer rectangular face. As they are wide, they make a long face appear shorter and wider. Round sunglass frames also suit the rectangular face types.

* For a square face: A square face has a strong jaw, a wide forehead and wide cheekbones. Such a strong set of facial features need sunglass shapes that can have a softening impact. People with a square face should try round or oval frames that are narrow. They will provide a contrast and will reduce the appearance of strong angles in all fours. It moderates your face shape.

* For a heart shaped face: A heart shaped face is characterized by a wider forehead and thinner jaw line. Since the heart face shape is wide on top and narrow on the bottom, the sunglass style should match this shape. Narrow frames that are narrower at the bottom look best on such faces. A cat-eyed frame is one such example that complements heart shaped faces.

* For an oval shape face: If you have an oval face, you are the luckiest of them all. Every shape of sunglasses look beautiful on a perfectly shaped oval face, which is well balanced and rightly proportioned.