Use Right Creams, Good Quality Razor: 5 Winter Skin Care Tips For Men

New Delhi: Men too must take care of their skin in the winter season, and they can begin by choosing the right facewash and shaving cream.

Achin Kochar, expert at personal care brand Vi-John Group, has shared tips for a daily skin care routine:

* Use a nice face wash: A lot of men use just soap and water to wash their face, which leaves the skin dry, especially during winters. So, invest in a good quality face wash that would prevent skin problems and dryness of the skin. Use lukewarm water instead of hot water.

* Apply winter cream: It is very important to apply winter cream after washing your face. This helps to keep your skin moisturised. Dry and hard skin leaves the skin exposed and unprotected from sun, wind and dust which could lead to skin problems.

* Use a good quality razor: Choose a razor that fits your skin type. Most men shave at least every other day. Therefore, it is important to use a razor that is gentle on your skin. You can also use the machine instead of a razor if it suits your skin better.

* Use shaving cream rich in tea tree oil: Wash face with clean water and pat dry. Apply the shaving cream over the required area. The cream creates a velvety lather that not only makes the razor glide like a dream on the skin but also softens the beard faster and makes shaving easier and smoother.

The powerful anti-bacterial tea tree oil protects and nourishes the skin. It soothes skin irritation and removes blemishes for a healthy look and soft feel.