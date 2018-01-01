GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Use Virtual Route Pamper Your Loved Ones, Save Time

Enjoy the benefits of digital gifting.

IANS

Updated:January 1, 2018, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Use Virtual Route Pamper Your Loved Ones, Save Time
Representative Image (Image: Getty Images)
Save time, effort and get more variety to choose from with virtual gifting, suggest experts.

Rahul Singh, Founder at The Beer Cafe (URBar), Abhishek Ahluwalia, e-commerce lead at Mondelez India and Akshay Ananth, co-founder of Easter EGG, have suggested:

1. Gift your friends beer, whiskey, wine, vodka, gin and more without wasting your time in ques using apps. Make use of virtual bars which allow patrons to reserve, consume and gift their favourite brands to friends, family and colleagues.

2. A nice big bar of chocolate can cheer up any sad face. If you are unable to find the chocolate your friend likes, gift them one virtually via apps. This saves time and labour for sure.

3. You can even pamper your mates with vouchers and coupons of massages, spa, restaurants and more by using apps. It's okay if you can't gift them yourself in person as apps these days save your time and give enough options.

4. Another advantage of digital gifting is that you can become more thoughtful with coupons and vouchers for a trip to an organic farm or a museum for the unconventional friends or parents.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php