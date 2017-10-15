Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse For Designer Payal Jain At AIFWSS'18

Vaani Kapoor, who walked the runway for designer Payal Jain at the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring-Summer 2018, says she is not one of the fashionable actresses in Bollywood."I don't think I am one of the fashionable actresses in Bollywood but I know what suits me and my body type. So luckily I am good with that. I do try to keep it to basics," Vaani told IANS before her ramp walk.Jain celebrated her 25 years in the fashion industry with a collection titled 'Forbidden Love'"I have allowed myself to wander wherever my imagination took me. I cannot define specific colours, silhouettes, fabrics, embroideries as I have not followed any of those norms or direction."This season's look is an eclectic blend of organic fabrics, vivid colours, eccentric combinations, warm details, random weaves, bold checks, vibrant prints and experimental treatments, all of which co-exist in complete harmony," said the designer.Talking about walking for the designer and getting back on the ramp again, Vaani says she has luckily been in touch with ramp because of the fashion weeks."Its always been consistent in a way and and its always exciting," she said.