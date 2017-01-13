Valentino's Pre-fall 2017 Collection Showers The Runway With Optimism

On Wednesday, January 11, the Valentino fashion house presented its pre-fall/winter 2017 collection at The Beekman luxury hotel in New York. Optimism, movement and hope were key influences for this collection, overseen by Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is continuing the creative directorship alone since Maria Grazia Chiuri left the label in July.

Valentino temporarily turned its back on Paris to present its pre-fall/winter 2017 collection in the Big Apple, where optimism took center stage on the runway.

As well as presenting its latest creations, the Italian fashion house was keen to convey the collection's overriding feeling of hope, sharing certain silhouettes on Instagram accompanied by uplifting messages such as "Creative Director #PierpaoloPiccioli embraced the America everyone dreams of, one of hope" and "Evolution encourages optimism."

Florals, colors, sequins

This optimism was channeled in various ways throughout the show. It was first of all seen with the label's keen use of color. Pink -- which is currently making a major comeback at various labels -- was notably seen in several shades, from powdery hues to fuchsia to pale pink. Certain black and patterned dresses were even finished with pink collars. Red, green and yellow also brought cheer to the runway, along with several multicolored creations.

Flowers were another symbol of hope, blooming on a host of ensembles. Pieces such as coats, floaty dresses and pants were finished with printed and embroidered floral motifs.

Finally, semi-sheer silhouettes were adorned with sequin embellishments, shining and sparkling their way down the runway. The designs represent joie de vivre, celebration and beauty, all done with the signature subtlety, finesse and sensuality of the Valentino brand.