Vegan Makeup Brands In The Spotlight This Summer

Vegan makeup is gaining traction in the beauty world, as consumers increasingly seek out cruelty-free cosmetics that contain no animal products whatsoever. Here are some brands in the spotlight this summer.Luscious CosmeticsDubai-based beauty brand Luscious Cosmetics caused great excitement earlier this month, thanks to its long-awaited launch in the US. The brand, which was founded in 2007, specialises in pigment-rich, long-lasting products that are designed to withstand hot climates and humidity, and are suitable for customers looking for both vegan and halal makeup. Bestsellers include its face contour kits and powder blushes. https://www.iloveluscious.com/Kat Von DVegan makeup mogul Kat Von D has always been a vocal animal rights activist as well as a highly successful animal-free cosmetics entrepreneur, so it was no surprise when the star announced earlier this month that she had been hard at work on a vegan makeup brush collection. According to the star, the new brushes are made from "the highest grade synthetic fibers that mimic the same product distribution you would get from animal-based bristles".http://www.katvondbeauty.com/Bleach LondonBritish cult hair dye brand Bleach London delighted fans earlier this summer with the launch of its inaugural makeup collection. Comprising pressed glitter pots, lip colors, eyeshadows, highlighters and brushes, the line is entirely vegan and cruelty-free, and even comes wrapped up in recycled packaging for extra green points.